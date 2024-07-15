Kenyan serial killer arrested after ‘admitting’ to murdering 42 women

Kenya Police arrested the prime suspect in the gruesome murder and dumping of victims on Monday after nine mutilated bodies of women were discovered at a dumpsite in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The country’s chief of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohammed Amin, named the serial killer as Collins Jumaisha, in a press conference.

Mr. Amin said the suspect had admitted to murdering 42 women, including his wife, between 2022 and July 11, 2024.

He said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested around 3:00 am East Africa Time near a bar in a joint operation by the DCI and the National police service.

“We have this morning arrested a prime suspect. We are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life. We have narrowed down our theories; this is indeed a serial killer,” Amin said.

He added that law enforcement officers have identified a second suspect who was caught with one of the handset from one of the victims.

According to NTV, the breakthrough in the case came when detectives traced mobile money transactions using the phone number of one of the victims, Josephine Owino.

“Upon arrest, we proceeded to his house where we recovered crucial exhibits. We recovered 24 Airtel sim card holders with no sim cards, 8 phones, a laptop, a machete, 12 nylon sacks used to dump the bodies, one pair of industrial gloves, one pink female handbag, two pink female panties and four huge clear tapes.”

It was reported that after his arrest, Jumaisha led police to the scene of the crime and detectives recovered a machete believed to have been used to dismember the victims.

Investigators also learned that the suspect was actively luring another potential victim, identified as Susan.

The news come a year after a cult leader was accused of forcing his followers to starve to death in order “to meet Jesus” in a shocking massacre where 400 bodies were discovered in mass graves in the coastal town of Kilifi.

Paul Makenzie, a former taxi driver-turned-preacher, was arrested first in mid-April 2023 and charged with terrorism or genocide-related. The self-proclaimed pastor has denied responsibility for the deaths.

