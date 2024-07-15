15th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Kiir tells parliamentarians not to go on recess

Kiir tells parliamentarians not to go on recess

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

Courtesy

550 members of the National Legislative Assembly will not go for recess after President Salva Kiir directed them to stay put, according to the parliament spokesperson.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, presented four bills to the President for assent – including the National Security Act 2014 Amendment Bill 2024, on Friday.

On 2nd July 2024, the Parliament Speaker informed lawmakers that she would consult with President Kiir regarding the recess of the first session.

By law, the first session of the assembly commences on the first Monday of April and is adjourned on the last Wednesday of June every year.

The first session of the parliament was inaugurated on April 3, 2024, and concluded on June 26, 2024.

During a meeting on Friday, Kiir informed the leadership of the parliament to continue with the second session.

“Due to the urgency of the matter to be resolved before the conduct of the election in December 2024, there are certain bills need to be passed by the parliament,” said parliament spokesperson, Oliver Mori Benjamin.

“So, you are also aware that before the recess is declared in parliament, the Speaker has to consult with the President. It was agreed that the parliament will continue with the second session to caught up with those pending bills some are coming from the cabinet and others in docket of some chairperson of the committees.”

Kiir’s directive comes more than a week after as the cabinet rejected the draft financial year 2024-2025 budget that was presented by former Finance Minister Engineer Awow Daniel.

In a separate development, the parliament has dedicated the day to pay last respects to late MP Deborah Nyabong Odwell Akij Ayik.

The late Deborah died earlier this month after a long battle with illness. Her body was taken to the parliament for viewing on Monday.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum 1

Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi 2

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’ 3

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD 4

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance 5

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published 36 mins ago

5 family members suffocate to death in Wau

Published 59 mins ago

Kiir tells parliamentarians not to go on recess

Published 1 hour ago

Kenyan serial killer arrested after ‘admitting’ to murdering 42 women

Published 3 hours ago

Schools may shut down over unpaid teachers’ salaries – Dr Korok

Published 4 hours ago

CAF has not disqualified Juba Stadium yet – SSFA assures

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!