Kiir tells parliamentarians not to go on recess

550 members of the National Legislative Assembly will not go for recess after President Salva Kiir directed them to stay put, according to the parliament spokesperson.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, presented four bills to the President for assent – including the National Security Act 2014 Amendment Bill 2024, on Friday.

On 2nd July 2024, the Parliament Speaker informed lawmakers that she would consult with President Kiir regarding the recess of the first session.

By law, the first session of the assembly commences on the first Monday of April and is adjourned on the last Wednesday of June every year.

The first session of the parliament was inaugurated on April 3, 2024, and concluded on June 26, 2024.

During a meeting on Friday, Kiir informed the leadership of the parliament to continue with the second session.

“Due to the urgency of the matter to be resolved before the conduct of the election in December 2024, there are certain bills need to be passed by the parliament,” said parliament spokesperson, Oliver Mori Benjamin.

“So, you are also aware that before the recess is declared in parliament, the Speaker has to consult with the President. It was agreed that the parliament will continue with the second session to caught up with those pending bills some are coming from the cabinet and others in docket of some chairperson of the committees.”

Kiir’s directive comes more than a week after as the cabinet rejected the draft financial year 2024-2025 budget that was presented by former Finance Minister Engineer Awow Daniel.

In a separate development, the parliament has dedicated the day to pay last respects to late MP Deborah Nyabong Odwell Akij Ayik.

The late Deborah died earlier this month after a long battle with illness. Her body was taken to the parliament for viewing on Monday.

