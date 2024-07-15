15th July 2024
Schools may shut down over unpaid teachers’ salaries – Dr Korok

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok, Deputy Minister of Information, at a previous event - courtesy of Ministry of ICT, May 10, 2024

Deputy Information Minister disclosed that public primary and secondary schools may face closures due to unpaid teachers’ salaries.

Dr Jacob Maiju Korok made these remarks following concerns raised by the National Minister of General Education and Instruction during a cabinet meeting on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The Deputy Minister says Awut highlighted issues with the delayed marking of Certificate of Secondary Education (CSE) examination papers.

The concerns come as about 45,000 students who sat for the CSE in December 2023 are desperately waiting to see their work – as the 2024-2025 academic calendar nears conclusion and the country is supposedly headed for elections.

According to Korok, new Finance Minister Marial Dongrin told the cabinet that he will look into the challenges delaying teachers’ salaries.

“Hon. Awut Deng raised concern regarding the salaries of teachers, and schools may shut down because of the salaries,” said Dr Korok.

“Also [the minister] raised issues of funds for results of the last examinations, the new minister of finance took it upon himself that he will find a way to get salaries for teachers because its obligations, otherwise, our kids may not go to schools,” he said.

Mr Korok also pointed out that the other civil servants will wait until the 2024/2025 fiscal year budget is presented and approved by the cabinet to get paid.

Public expenditure on education in South Sudan is also said to be one of the lowest in the world.

The sector also suffers from low investment and capacity, with its administration and management weakened by conflicts.

On July 5, President Kiir promised to support the country’s education sector by ensuring proper remuneration of teachers to address poor and delayed salary payments amid a severe economic crisis.

