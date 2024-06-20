20th June 2024
Kenyan protestors want costly finance bill scrapped

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Protestors in the streets of Nairobi. (Photo: Boniface Mwangi/NMG)

Hundreds of youthful Kenyans have taken to the streets of Nairobi and other cities for a third day to protest a new finance bill proposing increase in taxes, urging the parliament to reject it.

On Thursday, police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse the protesters gathering near parliament to demonstrate against Finance Bill 2024, currently under deliberation.

The bill was introduced in the 2024/2025 fiscal year budget, and aims to revitalize the economy by raising an additional $2.6 billion in revenue.

It proposes introducing new taxes and levies that would increase the price of basic goods, is expected to pass the parliament reading before June 30.

But protesters in several cities including Nyeri, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu called for lawmakers to drop the bill, arguing it will hurt the economy and raise the cost of living for Kenyans who are already struggling to make ends meet.

On Tuesday, the parliament scrapped some proposed taxes on the controversial bill, including what would have been a 16% tax on bread as well as higher taxes on cooking oil and mobile money services.

Nation newspaper reported on Thursday noon that the protestors have changed course and now want the entire bill shutdown by the parliament.

President William Ruto defended the tax increases, reportedly proposed by the International Monetary Fund, saying the government need to reduce its reliance on borrowing.
