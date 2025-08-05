5th August 2025

Kajokeji Comm’r: more than 15,000 displaced by UPDF attack ‘in difficult conditions’

Authors: Nyamuot Puot | Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

Geographical location of Kajo-keji

The Commissioner of Kajo-Keji County says more than 15,000 civilians displaced in a recent attack by the Ugandan military, are living in dire humanitarian situation.

On July 28, 2025, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) attacked Nyainga Muda village, Bori Boma, Kangapo Two Payam, Kajokeji County, leading to clashes with a joint forces of South Sudan.  As a result, five secrurity personnel were killed from the side of South Sudan and thousands of civilians displaced, according to the county official.

Speaking to Eye Radio after visiting six IDP locations within the county on Tuesday, Commissioner Jackson Mule said approximately 15,304 individuals have fled their homes as a result of the violence.

He said that many of the displaced are lacking basic necessities, including food and shelter.

He noted that, due to the absence of designated camps, some IDPs have taken refuge in public facilities such as schools, training centers, and churches.

“The condition of the IDPs is very difficult. There are some areas where there are no sleeping places, particularly in three sides, at least the other three sides. People are being housed in primary and secondary schools, but in some areas, you find people congested in a small grass-thatched house,” he narrated.

He said that the displaced people fear to return to their villages because the Ugandan military has occupied parts of their villages after the fighting.

“The displaced people have not gone back; they are still in the areas of displacement. On Saturday, we went with the team and visited six locations occupied by IDPs.

“The households are two thousand nine hundred and thirty-four, and individuals are fifteen thousand three hundred and four; this is the total number of the IDPs,” he explained.

Despite the scale of the displacement, Mule assured that the security situation in the area has since stabilized.

