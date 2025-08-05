5th August 2025

Youth Ministry threatens to deregister associations over political activism

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 3 hours ago

The logo of the Ministry of Youth and Sports - courtesy image

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has threatened to deregister youth associations engaged in political activities, stressing their important role in peacebuilding, promoting national unity, and fostering development.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 5, the Ministry said it has observed that some youth associations are becoming involved in political agendas, contrary to the purposes for which they were established.

According to the statement, all youth associations must remain non-partisan and operate strictly within the regulations governing their formation.

The Ministry also urged young people across the country to reject division and instead focus on peace, unity, and national development.

“The Ministry encourages all youth and young people across the country to embrace the government’s continued appeal to shun division and instead work for peace, unity, and the development of our beloved Republic,” the statement in part.

It warned that youth-led groups found engaging in political activities risk being deregistered.

“In no uncertain terms, the Ministry of Youth and Sports hereby notifies all youth associations to heed this appeal—failing which may attract potential de-registration,” the statement further read.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports serves as the official body responsible for registering all youth-based associations in the country.

