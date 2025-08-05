5th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Western Equatoria State   |   Heavy downpours cut off road linking Mundri West and East counties – comm’r

Heavy downpours cut off road linking Mundri West and East counties – comm’r

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Homestead submerged by flooding in Mundri West County. Tens of thousands have been displaced according to local authorities. (Photo: Social Media).

The Commissioner of Mundri West County in Western Equatoria State says the road leading to Mundri East County has been cut off due to heavy rains.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview from Mundri town on Tuesday, Zelpha Daua said flash floods and torrential rainfall have submerged key sections of road infrastructure, disrupting transportation across the region.

She said that access between villages in Mundri East County and beyond has been severely affected.

“Regarding the general situation, I even went to Juba by road and came back. For about 14 days, the road was okay. But for the past week, the flooding has worsened, especially around Maridi. In most areas, roads are still passable. However, in Kadiba, the road infrastructure is very poor. The area is too swampy, and it’s difficult to travel unless you have a strong vehicle,” she said.

According to her, the road closure is expected to severely impact the transport of goods and supplies, which may lead to shortages and rising prices in the affected areas.

A similar disruption occurred in September 2024, when flash floods washed out the road linking Mundri to Juba, trapping around 1,000 trucks.

Daua appealed to humanitarian organisations to assist people who have been affected by the flooding.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul 1

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published July 29, 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 2

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published July 31, 2025

Kuol Manyang declares Kenya-lead peace talks dead 3

Kuol Manyang declares Kenya-lead peace talks dead

Published July 30, 2025

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63 4

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63

Published August 1, 2025

Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women 5

Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women

Published August 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt. launches breastfeeding week as 3 out of 10 children miss out on exclusive breastfeeding

Published 9 minutes ago

FAO donates key agricultural assets to Aweil Rice Scheme

Published 28 minutes ago

MSF suspends operations in Yei, Morobo over staff abductions

Published 2 hours ago

Speaker Kumba: parliament not neglecting national issues

Published 3 hours ago

Youth Ministry threatens to deregister associations over political activism

Published 3 hours ago

Kajokeji Comm’r: more than 15,000 displaced by UPDF attack ‘in difficult conditions’

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.