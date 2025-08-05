Heavy downpours cut off road linking Mundri West and East counties – comm’r

The Commissioner of Mundri West County in Western Equatoria State says the road leading to Mundri East County has been cut off due to heavy rains.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview from Mundri town on Tuesday, Zelpha Daua said flash floods and torrential rainfall have submerged key sections of road infrastructure, disrupting transportation across the region.

She said that access between villages in Mundri East County and beyond has been severely affected.

“Regarding the general situation, I even went to Juba by road and came back. For about 14 days, the road was okay. But for the past week, the flooding has worsened, especially around Maridi. In most areas, roads are still passable. However, in Kadiba, the road infrastructure is very poor. The area is too swampy, and it’s difficult to travel unless you have a strong vehicle,” she said.

According to her, the road closure is expected to severely impact the transport of goods and supplies, which may lead to shortages and rising prices in the affected areas.

A similar disruption occurred in September 2024, when flash floods washed out the road linking Mundri to Juba, trapping around 1,000 trucks.

Daua appealed to humanitarian organisations to assist people who have been affected by the flooding.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter