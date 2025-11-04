4th November 2025

Justice Ministry launches recruitment for truth commission members

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 5 hours ago

A poster about the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing - courtesy photo

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has announced a call for applications for commissioners to serve in the long-awaited truth commission, a key body mandated to address human rights abuses committed during the civil war.

The Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing was established under the 2018 peace agreement to investigate wartime violations, promote peace and reconciliation, and recommend measures for reparations and compensation to victims of human rights abuses.

According to the peace deal, the commission will have seven commissioners, including four South Sudanese and three non-South Sudanese.

In a letter dated November 4 and seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry of Justice invited applications from qualified South Sudanese, including two women, to fill four commissioner positions.

According to the letter, applicants “must have not been convicted of any Criminal act or Corruption; must not have violated Human Rights or Committed Conflict Related Sexual Violence; and has a Respected Track Record and Public Confidence.”

Other requirements include “High Moral Character, Impartiality and Integrity” and that the applicant “must not be an active Member of any Political Party or Military Organization.”

The ministry said interested candidates should submit a cover letter and a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae addressed to the Selection Panel for the Commissioners for CTRH.

The deadline for submission of applications is November 14.

In September last year, parliament passed the bills establishing the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, as well as the Compensation and Reparation Authority, another body tasked with managing victim compensation and supporting the rebuilding of conflict-affected facilities.

The two institutions are part of the three transitional justice mechanisms under the peace agreement, alongside the yet-to-be-established Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

