Juba-based Kakwa leader appeals for search, release of missing member, Khamis Samuel

The chairperson of the Kakwa community in Juba, Dada Lemi, has added his voice to calls for the safe release of Mr. Khamis Samuel Justin, also known as Kaka Samuel, who was reportedly kidnapped in the capital last week.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Lemi said the community is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Mr. Khamis, a resident of Hai Munuki (Mia Saba), who went missing on October 30, 2025, after leaving home to withdraw money from the bank.

“It is with deep pain that the Kakwa people and its leadership announce the missing of their son, Mr. Khamis Samuel Justin,” the statement reads.

“He went missing on October 30 in the afternoon when he left for the bank to withdraw some money. Around 2:00–3:00 p.m., he sent an emergency message to his younger brother through a workmate, saying he was being kidnapped by unknown persons and taken to an unknown location. His phone went off immediately after.”

According to Mr. Lemi, the community and family members have checked all police stations around Juba but have not been able to trace Khamis’s whereabouts. The matter has been officially reported to the police.

“We are very much worried for his safety,” Lemi said. “The community leadership is in close engagement with local authorities and other security agencies in this search.”

He appealed to those responsible for the abduction to release Khamis unharmed, urging that any grievances should be addressed through lawful channels.

“I call on the abductor or abductors to kindly release Mr. Khamis. He has a family and relatives who are deeply worried and in pain. If there is any issue, please handle it through formal and legal procedures as the legitimate way to solve matters peacefully and amicably,” he stated.

Mr. Lemi also urged the public to assist in locating the missing man by sharing any information that could help security agencies trace him.

“I appeal to the public to support the family, the Kakwa community, and the authorities in this search by providing information in case you saw or see Khamis,” he said.

To the family and members of the Kakwa community, the chairperson offered words of comfort, calling for calm and unity during the search efforts.

“I urge you to stay calm, pray, and keep hope alive that Khamis is in good condition wherever he is kept. I believe he shall be found or released soon,” Lemi added.

The Kakwa community leadership said it is engaging both state and national authorities and hopes to receive updates on the ongoing search.

