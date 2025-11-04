Dick Cheney, former US Vice-President, dies aged 84

Dick Cheney, the former US Vice President who served as a central figure in the George W. Bush administration and a key architect of the post-9/11 War on Terror, has died at the age of 84.

His family confirmed he passed away on Monday night due to complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular disease.

Dick Cheney, the hard-charging conservative who became one of the most powerful and polarising vice presidents in United States history and a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq, has died at age 84.

Cheney served as White House Chief of Staff to President Gerald Ford in the 1970s before spending a decade in the House of Representatives.

President George H. W. Bush appointed him Defense Secretary, a role in which he oversaw the first Gulf War and the US invasion of Panama.

From 2001 to 2009, Cheney became one of the most powerful Vice Presidents in US history under President George W. Bush.

He was a key architect of the post-9/11 ‘War on Terror’ and an early proponent of the invasion of Iraq.

In his final years, he became a strong critic of the Republican party under President Donald Trump, saying, “there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic.”

Born in Nebraska in 1941, he moved to Wyoming as a boy. He briefly attended Yale but did not graduate. Early in his career, he was twice convicted of drink driving, which he cited as a turning point that focused his life.

