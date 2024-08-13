13th August 2024
Juba residential heads empowered to crackdown on gangs

Published: 32 mins ago

A group of young people arrested on accusations of criminal gangs association. (-)

The Mayor of Juba has directed the 57 quarter councils in the city to coordinate with security sectors and open legal cases against gangs in their respective localities.

In her order yesterday, Flora Gabriel Modi authorized the chairpersons of the quarter councils to identify houses and places where the groups of gang groups commonly known as Negas are staying.

The order states that the Chairperson must report and open legal cases related to the crimes being committed by the outlawed groups.

In the same order, Mayor Flora Modi directed the quarter council chairpersons to register the hotels, lodges, and places where prostitution is being carried out in the residential areas.

She also directed the chairpersons check stores, medical centres, drug stores, alcoholic factories, and expired food items in the residential areas in coordination with local government officers.

“I directed that the chief executive officers, the block directors and the chairpersons of the fifty-seven-quarter council in the three blocks of Juba City Council shall ensure the implementation of this order,”

In November 2023, there was a mass arrest of more than 500 youth and adolescents across Juba thought to be associated with gangs.

This has caused a state of fear among youth and adolescents in the capital.

