Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets

A soldier whose wife delivered triplets on Sunday in Juba is appealing to well-wishers to assist him as he has not been paid his salaries for nearly a year.

29-year-old Zachariah Zeru, a sergeant with the SSPDF says his wife delivered the three baby girls at a hospital in Juba.

“Am a sergeant with the organized forces. I was surprised with the triplets because when we went to Juba, I was told they were twins. Later, I was told they are triplets.”

Mr Zeru was anticipating twins but as the wife was on labor, he was told the babies were three.

“I told them I am not ready for 3 children. So the doctor told me that my wife needed to be operated and I told them honestly, I do not have money.

The officer who earns 36,500 said, he had no money when the hospital advised that his wife be operated because of her condition.

“I had to go around and look for something, so finely my wife was operated and the triplets are all girls,” said the father of the triplets.

24-year-old lactating mother of the bouncing baby girls, Tuna Patrick describes the birth of the triplets as a miracle.

However, expressed worries as to how she will cater for the new born babies due to family financial hardship, and appealed to well-wishers for support.

“I was not expecting triplets. This a miracle from God. I alone cannot take care of the children.

“We do not have our own house and my husband’s job is not that well . I alone can not care for the babies, so I appeal for help be able to take care of the children.”

