13th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets

Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 52 mins ago

A soldier whose wife delivered triplets on Sunday in Juba is appealing to well-wishers to assist him as he has not been paid his salaries for  nearly a year.

29-year-old Zachariah Zeru, a sergeant with the SSPDF says his wife delivered the three baby girls at a hospital  in Juba.

“Am a sergeant with the organized forces. I was surprised with the triplets because when we went to Juba, I was told they were twins. Later, I was told they are triplets.”

Mr Zeru was anticipating twins but as the wife was on labor, he was told the babies were three.

“I told them I am not ready for 3 children. So the doctor told me that my wife needed to be operated and  I told them honestly, I do not have money.

The officer who earns 36,500 said, he had no money when the hospital advised that his wife be operated because of her condition.

“I had to go around and look for something,  so finely my wife was operated and the triplets are all girls,” said the father of the triplets.

24-year-old lactating mother of the bouncing baby girls, Tuna Patrick describes the birth of the triplets as a miracle.

However, expressed worries as to how she will cater for the new born babies due to family financial hardship, and appealed to well-wishers for support.

“I was not expecting triplets. This a miracle from God. I alone cannot take care of the children.

“We do not have our own house and my husband’s job is not that well .  I alone can not care for the babies, so I appeal for help be able to take care of the children.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 1

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 2

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results 3

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published August 8, 2024

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results 4

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Published August 8, 2024

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner 5

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published August 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF soldier dies in Juba-Nimule road bus accident

Published 16 mins ago

Juba residential heads empowered to crackdown on gangs

Published 32 mins ago

Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets

Published 52 mins ago

Futuyo orders three absent ministers back to state

Published 3 hours ago

WBGs crackdowns on metal theft on redundant railway

Published 4 hours ago

R-TNLA enacts Procurement and Disposal of Assets Regulations

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.