SSPDF soldier dies in Juba-Nimule road bus accident

An officer from the South Sudan Peoples Défense Forces died after a passenger bus overturned along Juba – Nimule road on Sunday.

That is according to Major David Kasmiro, the Director of Police in Nimule town.

Kasmiro told Eye Radio that deceased Captain Peter Mayol Mabior was standing on ECO Bus with number plate SSD 717 N when it overturned in Kerepi area on Sunday afternoon.

He died on the spot.

“The Eco Bus overturned there in Kerepi, and all the passengers are ok except one officer in the rank of captain sergeant who died because he was standing in the bus.”

Several passengers reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident. Major Kasmiro says the bus was traveling from Juba to Nimule.

“It was around 1:30 pm on Sunday when bus was coming from Juba to Nimule. Now, the road is ok, nothing bad.”

The police officer blamed the Sunday afternoon accident on over speeding.

The Juba-Nimule highway has witnessed several similar traffic accidents since 2011.

A week ago, a Trinity bus over turned with passenger aboard upon arrival to the capital Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter