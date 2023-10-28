28th October 2023
Juba County authorities close 4 Gin alcohol factories

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 21 mins ago

Alcoholic gins and spirits - (Photo: Courtesy).

Juba County authorities have closed down four factories manufacturing small-bottled alcoholic products in the Gumba Sherikat suburb.

Bernard Alex Mati, the Chief Executive Officer of Juba County said they are implementing the commissioner’s order which banned the production of alcoholic products measuring 100mm.

The four closed facilities which include a water factory, have not been named.

The ban comes into effect after Juba Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani issued such the order in a bid to minimize cheap alcohol consumption especially by young people in the city.

Mr Alex has directed payam administrators, security organs, and the public to ensure that the order is being implemented.

“The commissioner of Juba has issued a local order banning factories from manufacturing alcoholic products today we deployed the Payam Administrators, security organs, and the public to ensure the order was implemented,” he said.

“Today (Friday), we closed 4 factories in Gumba Sherikat and one water company which was manufacturing alcoholic.”

Several states have also imposed bans on the Gin alcohol which is said to be wrecking the future of youth and driving them to criminalities.

 

