Journalists shed light on the impact of climate change in South Sudan

Two South Sudanese journalists who have reported on natural disasters linked to climate change across the country have described the situation in affected regions as critical, adding that floods and droughts have wreaked havoc on communities and ecosystems.



Maura Ajak and Chuol Jany have been covering the crisis, producing impactful stories that shed light on the severe consequences of climate change, particularly in the country’s flood-prone areas.

Ajak, a journalist specialized on environmental issues, highlighted the devastating conditions in the Unity State and its oilfields, one of the areas hardest hit by more than five years of catastrophic flooding.

She painted a grim picture of the environmental and human toll caused by the combination of climate factors and oil extraction activities.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show ahead of World Radio Day 2025 commemoration under the theme “Radio and Climate Change,” Ajak shared her concerns about the deteriorating ecological situation.

“It’s a critical situation. People are living in constant fear for their health because access to healthcare is limited,” Ajak said.

“You can see the physical toll on the people – dry skin, deformities in children, and a general deterioration of their well-being,” she said.

“The environment, especially in Unity State, is dying,” she added. “The acacia trees are disappearing, and areas that once produced valuable resources, like gum, may never produce again.”

Chuol Jany, Chief Editor of Catholic Radio Network, frequently travels to Unity State to report on the ongoing flood crisis.

He too described the climate change-induced challenges as dire, particularly for communities that have long relied on agriculture.

“The situation is serious,” Jany said. “When we reach these flood-affected areas, many of the residents tell us they have never talked to the media before. They feel forgotten,” he stated.

“They ask us why we’re here, and whether we are working with the government. They’ve lost hope that help will come, and it’s heartbreaking to see,” he said.

“These people once relied on farming maize, sorghum, and other crops, but now, climate change has made it impossible for them to cultivate.”

Jany also noted that many people in the affected areas are struggling to adapt to the shifting climate patterns, with unpredictable flooding and changes in temperature making it harder to sustain their livelihoods.

The floods have overwhelmed the local infrastructure, creating new challenges for residents who were already facing the impact of climate-related disasters.

“People want to know if we, the media, are working to get their message to the government and other stakeholders who may help them,” he added. “But when they see that we are here to listen and report their stories, they appreciate it. They want their voices to be heard.”

The impact of climate change on South Sudan’s oil fields is especially concerning. Flooding has become more frequent and intense, overwhelming oil wells and infrastructure.

The resulting oil spills pose a risk to the environment, polluting floodwaters, and creating long-term ecological damage.

In addition to the environmental toll, these issues disrupt oil production and present challenges to the economy.

Both Ajak and Jany’s stories emphasize the pressing need for greater awareness of the consequences of climate change in South Sudan.

They urge authorities, the media, and international partners to take action to address the crisis and support affected communities.

As the country continues to grapple with climate-related challenges, the role of journalists like Ajak and Jany becomes even more crucial. Their efforts to inform the public and bring attention to the realities on the ground are invaluable in shaping conversations about climate change in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle Previous Post