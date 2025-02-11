Jamus crush Al Hilal 3-0 to extend SSPL lead

Jamus defeated Al Hilal 3-0 at Juba National Stadium on Monday to extend their unbeaten run in the South Sudan Premier League with 26 points at the top.



Jamus have shown consistency since the league kicked off in December 2023. With the league in match-week 10 and just three games away from the second half of the season, they look strong contenders for the title.

The defeat has marks Al Hilal’s sixth consecutive loss in the league and deepened their woeful performance.

From the start, Jamus intensely targeted Al Hilal’s right flank and their tactical dominance created immense pressure on opponents leading to an own goal by Marwan Anwar in the 9th minute, giving Jamus a lead.

Al Hilal attempted to play out from the back, but defensive errors continued to be a major problem. In the 20th minute, defender Jorge Rodrigo capitalized on a poor back pass to goalkeeper Yohana, doubling Jamus’ advantage.

The third goal came when Al Hilal’s defense crumbled allowing the opponents to score again in the 26th minute. The first half ended with Jamus leading by two goals.

In the second half, Al Hilal improved tactically, with better player positioning and defensive organization. Midfielders Fadl and Youssef found more freedom, helping the team transition into attack.

However, Jamus remained composed, lodging a constant threat through technical left-winger Mudathir. Al Hilal failed to make a breakthrough and the match ended 3-0 in favor of Jamus.

Jorge Rodrigo of Jamus was named Man of the Match for his brace and role in the opening goal.

Meanwhile, Kator beat Lion Hunters 1-0 to briefly go second with 23 points.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Journalists shed light on the impact of climate change in South Sudan Previous Post