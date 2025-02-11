Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle

A political analyst and activist have called President Kiir’s reshuffle a surprise and a political tsunami after he dismissed several top government officials, including two vice presidents and the national security chief, in a presidential decree issued Monday evening.

Kiir relieved vice presidents Hussein Abdelbagi and Dr. James Wani Igga among other senior officials – in a major reshuffle that first aired on state-owned television SSBC on Monday.

Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon – an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Juba – suggested that some of the changes may not fully align with the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Dr. Nyuon stated that while certain appointments within the SPLM party may follow internal procedures, others which involve peace partners in the unity government have raised concerns.

He noted that if the replacements of such officials were initiated by relevant parties, it would be in line with the peace deal. However, he said if external influences played a role, it could be seen as a violation.

“The changes that were made yesterday, first of all, I should say it came as a surprise to everybody because such changes are always expected to have come from the concerned parties in accordance with the revitalized peace agreement,” he said

“One thing that I might not be sure of is that if some of the changes were a recommendation from the parties, then they are within the requirement of the peace agreement,” he said.

“But if that was done outside that, let’s assume that some powerful people convened the president to be able to switch the positions, then that one might be a violation of the peace agreement.”

Dr. Nyuon said the reshuffles are generally within President Kiir’s authority to appoint and dismiss officials, which may reinforce political loyalty.

However, the analyst said the removal of Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba without an immediate replacement may indicate a lack of approval from SPLM-IO.

He further said the appointment of Josephine Lagu as Vice President has also increased women’s representation in government to over 40%, higher than the 35% required in the peace deal.

– ‘Political Tsunami’ –

Meanwhile, Civil Society Activist Edmund Yakani has described the recent political changes in the country as a “political tsunami” that has left many in panic, particularly in Juba.

Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), urged political leaders to ensure that the reshuffle contributes to stability and progress rather than instability and fear.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, Yakani acknowledged that changes in government are normal but stressed that they should serve the common good.

“I would like to amplify my voice loudly on behalf of the citizens to appeal to our leaders that yesterday we saw a political tsunami in the country and the tsunami caused some people to panic and specifically Juba City went quiet,” he said.

“It is everywhere government exists, such changes will be witnessed and normally, they should be witnessed for the common good and that’s why I say congratulations to your Excellency Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, congratulations to your Excellency Vice President Josephine Lagu.”

“We have seen now two females in the presidency. That is a very good indicator of empowerment of women at a top leadership level.”

However, Yakani expressed concern over the removal of Western Equatoria State Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba and National Minister of Health Yolanda Awel without immediate replacements.

He noted that the absence of a governor could create political and security instability in the state.

Yakani also raised alarms over reports that the whereabouts of former Governor Futuyo remain unknown, with some citizens celebrating his dismissal while others express concern.

Addressing the people of Western Equatoria, Yakani appealed for calm, urging them not to resort to violence that could harm innocent civilians or destabilize the region’s economy.

“We are also shocked when we learn that the former Governor of Western Equatorial State Alfred Futuyo’s whereabouts is unknown while some people are jubilating and some people are panicking.”

“To the sons and daughters of Western Equatorial State, let the shift of political power not be a source of causing violence that may claim lives of innocent citizens or may destabilize the economy or may make some people take the law into their hands for violation of human rights.”

“I would like to appeal to all politicians that come from Western Equatorial State who are different political colours. Don’t take this change as an opportunity to create instability.”

Yakani called on President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar to urgently engage in dialogue to ensure the vacant positions are filled promptly.

Yakani is now calling on all political leaders to take responsibility and ensure that the recent changes lead to progress rather than further uncertainty.

