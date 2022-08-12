Jonglei police arrest three striking civil servants

Three leaders of striking Jonglei civil servants have been arrested, while on a peaceful demonstration over nonpayment in the state capital Bor, their spokesman said.

Ibrahim Dhieu, the spokesperson of Jonglei State Workers’ Trade Union said those arrested include the Chairperson of Jonglei Workers’ Trade Union, David Mayen, and his secretary, Samuel Majier Looch.

The Chairperson of Teachers’ Union Reuben Matio Mayol was also arrested.

Ibrahim said police arrested the trio this afternoon, on the orders of the state Governor Denay Jock Chagor.

“They were arrested at the state ministry of education, while preparing for peaceful demonstration, and they were arrested on orders of the state governor,” he said.

The arrest of the protest leaders followed peaceful demonstrations by civil servants demanding payment of five months’ salary arrears on Thursday.

“They also dissolved Jonglei workers’ trade union and Jonglei teachers’ trade union and the reason is that we demanded for the salary arrears for five months.”

The official said they were also protesting against proposal of payment of only two-month by the Screening Committee for proposing payment of the salaries of May and June only.”

State authorities have yet to comment on the arrest of peaceful protestors.