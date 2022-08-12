13th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Jonglei police arrest three striking civil servants

Jonglei police arrest three striking civil servants

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 10 hours ago

Three ringleaders of the strike in Bor are seen outside of a police detention facility. | Courtesy.

Three leaders of striking Jonglei civil servants have been arrested, while on a peaceful demonstration over nonpayment in the state capital Bor, their spokesman said.

Ibrahim Dhieu, the spokesperson of Jonglei State Workers’ Trade Union said those arrested include the Chairperson of Jonglei Workers’ Trade Union, David Mayen, and his secretary, Samuel Majier Looch.

The Chairperson of Teachers’ Union Reuben Matio Mayol was also arrested.

Ibrahim said police arrested the trio this afternoon, on the orders of the state Governor Denay Jock Chagor.

“They were arrested at the state ministry of education, while preparing for peaceful demonstration, and they were arrested on orders of the state governor,” he said.

The arrest of the protest leaders followed peaceful demonstrations by civil servants demanding payment of five months’ salary arrears on Thursday.

“They also dissolved Jonglei workers’ trade union and Jonglei teachers’ trade union and the reason is that we demanded for the salary arrears for five months.”

The official said they were also protesting against proposal of payment of only two-month by the Screening Committee for proposing payment of the salaries of May and June only.”

 

State authorities have yet to comment on the arrest of peaceful protestors.

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County 1

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt 2

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt

Published Saturday, August 6, 2022

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba 3

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

Published Monday, August 8, 2022

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high 4

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published Sunday, August 7, 2022

SSPDF chief vows to hold accountable those behind Mayom extrajudicial killing 5

SSPDF chief vows to hold accountable those behind Mayom extrajudicial killing

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jonglei police arrest three striking civil servants

Published 10 hours ago

Elderly, youth trade blames over country’s mess

Published 12 hours ago

Detained Rumbek teachers released on bail

Published 12 hours ago

Jonglei civil servants on strike over arrears

Published 13 hours ago

SPLM-IO says its ‘blue shirt’ members detained, harassed in Rumbek

Published 14 hours ago

UN agency condemns killing of aid-workers in Ikwoto

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.