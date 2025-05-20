SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

President Salva Kiir has revoked the appointments of SPLM deputies and secretaries, including James Wani Igga, Daniel Awet Akot, and Kuol Manyang. In their place, he has appointed Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel as First Deputy Chairperson, Mary Apai as Second Deputy, and Simon Kun Puoch as Third Deputy of the SPLM.



In a presidential decree read on state-owned SSBC TV, Tuesday night, May 20, President Kiir revoked the appointments of SPLM Deputy Chairpersons, including Dr. James Wani Igga and Mary Apai Ayiga, who also had their roles as Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General, respectively, nullified.

In February, former Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga was replaced by Dr. Bol, a prominent businessman and former presidential envoy, as Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster.

The President removed Peter Lam Both as SPLM Secretary-General and appointed James Wani Igga as his successor.

Wani, South Sudan’s longest-serving vice president, was first appointed to the position in August 2013, succeeding opposition leader Riek Machar.