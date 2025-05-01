U.S. envoy calls for release of detained leaders, renewal of dialogue

1st May 2025
Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Ambassador Michael J. Adler speaks during the commemoration of IOM's 10-year Anniversary of Rapid Response Fund. November 2023. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio)U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler, has called for the release of detained SPLM-IO leaders, including Dr. Riek Machar, who remains under house arrest, and urged renewed dialogue among all parties to revive the stalled peace process.

The remarks come amid growing tensions within the transitional government, especially following reports that several SPLM-IO leaders— including First Vice President and SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar—are under detention or house arrest.

The reported house arrest and the detention of other SPLM-IO members have drawn criticism from both domestic and international actors, who fear the peace agreement signed in 2018 may unravel if key provisions continue to be ignored.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 29, after a meeting with Gen. Kuol Manyang Juuk, Presidential Senior Advisor and Chairperson of the National Transitional Committee (NTC), Ambassador Adler stressed Washington’s unwavering support for peace and inclusive political engagement.

“We stand for peace. We stand for those who would work to implement peace commitment,” Adler said. “We can’t accept peace commitments are being implemented when one of the main parties in the agreement is under house arrest.”

“We call for the release of those under house arrest. We call for a resumption of dialogue among recognised leaders of all parties in the transitional government to advance peace.”

The NTC, chaired by Gen. Kuol Manyang Juuk, is tasked with coordinating the implementation of the peace deal, including security arrangements, governance reforms, and power-sharing measures. However, progress has been slow, with repeated extensions of the transitional period and ongoing military clashes between rival forces.

The ambassador concluded his remarks with a call for all signatories to recommit to the peace roadmap, warning that any further delays or unilateral actions could plunge the country back into full-scale conflict.

