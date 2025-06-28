Information access still limited despite media laws- UJOSS SG

The Secretary General of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS), Majak Kuany Alier, has raised concern over the limited access to public information, saying that it is undermining freedom of expression and fueling the spread of rumors and misinformation.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown program on Fridat, Alier acknowledged the existence of key media laws in the country but said they are not being fully implemented or respected.

“We are very appreciative of the three media laws we have in place: the Access to Information Act, the Media Authority Act, and the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation Act,” said Alier.

However, despite these laws, the current legal environment remains quite restrictive. To some extent, journalists are unable to access public offices or request public information freely.”

He said that when journalists are blocked from accessing accurate and official information, it becomes difficult to report responsibly, and this contributes to misinformation in the public space.

“As a result, access to information is limited, which significantly hinders freedom of expression,” he added.

“Confidence in expressing oneself often depends on sharing accurate and factual information, and when such information is lacking, it leads to the spread of rumors, misinformation, and disinformation.”

South Sudan’s Transitional Constitution guarantees freedom of expression under Article 24 and the right to access public information under Article 32. However, press freedom advocates say these constitutional rights are frequently violated.

Human rights activist Reech Malual echoed Alier’s concerns, accusing some security officials of abusing their authority to suppress the press.

“Currently, as you can see from our newspapers, some articles have been removed,” Malual said.

“As a lawyer, I must point out that the Media Authority Act of 2013 does not specify any sanctions. Our laws, including the National Security Act, do not provide for the editing of newspapers or news items. There is no legal basis for such actions. Therefore, this appears to be an overreach or abuse of power that our authorities are unable to acknowledge.”

Despite progress in the country’s ranking on the World Press Freedom Index—rising from 136th to 109th—South Sudanese journalists continue to face harassment, intimidation, and threats.

Many have reported being targeted online, denied access to public offices, or obstructed while carrying out their duties.

UJOSS and other media rights groups continue to urge the government to ensure full implementation of media laws and constitutional guarantees, and to protect journalists from unlawful interference.

