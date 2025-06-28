Norwegian Church Aid unveils gender, peace project in C. Equatoria

The Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) has launched a five-year multi-sectoral program in Central Equatoria State, aimed at addressing gender-based violence (GBV), promoting sexual and reproductive health rights, and advancing grassroots peacebuilding efforts.

The program was launched during an inception event in Juba under the theme: “Stakeholder Engagement for Sustainable GBV Solution and Peacebuilding.”

Speaking at the launch, Michael Ouko, NCA’s Interim Country Director, said the program reflects a long-term commitment to addressing root causes of violence and inequality through a survivor-centered and evidence-based approach.

“Today (Friday) marks the beginning of a multi-year, multi-sector program aimed at addressing what is both a human rights issue and an obstacle to sustainable peace and development,” Ouko said.

“This program reflects a joint effort to implement an integrated, evidence-based, and survivor-centered approach across emergency and development contexts.”

Ouko believed that gender-based violence is both a cause and a consequence of conflict, and that failure to address it risks derailing peace-building efforts.

“We’re looking at how our programs can collectively contribute to peace in the country,” he added.

“Our new strategy embeds GBV work within broader community protection systems and peacebuilding structures, with strong local ownership involving churches, traditional leaders, and national institutions.”

The initiative aligns with national development priorities and international frameworks including UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 16 (Peace and Justice), and SDG 17 (Partnerships).

Sarah Hossain, NCA’s Humanitarian Coordinator, echoed the urgency of responding to GBV in real-time during crises, calling it a “life-saving” priority.

“During a crisis, GBV can be part of the emergency itself,” she said. “It’s essential that we are prepared to support survivors with health care, mental health support, case management, and crisis kits.”

Hossain also stressed the importance of embedding peacebuilding within humanitarian response, noting that effective aid delivery cannot occur unless communities are willing to engage in dialogue.

“We want to make sure that dialogue for de-escalation and social cohesion is happening simultaneously with humanitarian aid,” she said. “Without peace, assistance cannot reach communities.”

NCA has been working in South Sudan since 1972 and currently operates in Eastern and Central Equatoria, Warrap, Western and Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and Upper Nile, often partnering with local organizations for development and emergency response.

The launch event brought together officials from the Ministries of Education, Gender, Peacebuilding, and Health, along with representatives from civil society, religious groups, and traditional leaders.

Community Views

Participants at the event welcomed the program and spoke about the urgent need to tackle GBV at the grassroots level.

Mohammed Emmanuel, a traditional leader from Gudele’s Barka neighborhood, emphasized the need for stronger legal protections and community awareness.

“There should be laws in the constitution to protect survivors of GBV,” he said.

“We’ve challenged the government to work with civil society groups to raise awareness, especially because most of the violence occurs within communities—not government institutions.”

Gina Remijo, a women’s leader, shared experiences of resolving domestic conflicts in her neighborhood.

“As the head of women in the neighborhood, I often deal with social violence between husbands and wives,” she said.

“Sometimes the woman is the victim; sometimes men complain about abuse too—often linked to alcohol abuse.”

Qasim Sabet Lumiri, representing the Islamic Council of Central Equatoria, said religious leaders must play an active role in promoting peace and unity.

“I’m happy to be part of a workshop that discusses how faith leaders can contribute to peace-building and harmony among people—regardless of tribe, religion, or background,” he said.

The program is expected to contribute meaningfully to community resilience and gender justice over the next five years.

