Lawyer urges harsher penalties for rape, citing Sherikaat assault case

A South Sudanese legal expert is calling for urgent amendments to the country’s Penal Code to increase penalties for rape, following the recent gang rape of a 16-year-old girl at Juba’s Gumbo-Sherikat suburb.

Deng John, Director of the African Center for Legal Studies and Human Rights, said the incident highlights serious gaps in the current legal framework, which sets a maximum sentence of 14 years for rape under the 2008 Penal Code.

“The Penal Code in South Sudan of 2008 criminalizes rape, which is considered one of the major crimes, and the penalty for it is up to 14 years in prison,” Deng said in an interview.

“But the recent case of gang rape involving a minor in Gumbo-Sherikat demonstrates how weak this punishment is. The High Court will decide on the case, but it’s clear we need reforms.”

Deng also cited the widely publicized rape and killing of a girl named Abuk in Aweil, which sparked nationwide outrage and led to the formation of an advocacy group known as South Sudanese Against Rape.

The group is lobbying for the death penalty in rape cases involving minors aged 12 to 17.

According to Deng, the group submitted a formal proposal to the Ministry of Justice and Parliament in 2022, requesting tougher legal penalties. However, the initiative has since stalled.

“Unfortunately, there was no response from lawmakers,” he said.

“The initiative has not moved forward, despite efforts to meet the Speaker of Parliament. Memoranda submitted in 2022 are still pending at the Ministry of Justice and in Parliament. There’s an urgent need to amend the law, especially regarding the current 14-year sentence.”

Deng also questioned whether those convicted of rape are serving their full sentences, citing flaws in the implementation of the country’s Prison and Reform Law.

“There is also a problem with enforcement,” he said. “After someone is convicted and sentenced, do they serve the full term? We hope the new leadership at the Judiciary and Ministry of Justice will ensure that the full sentences are implemented, as stipulated by law.”

Rape and sexual violence remain widespread in South Sudan, with civil society groups and international organizations calling for stronger legal protections for women and girls.

