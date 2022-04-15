‘I was humiliated, arrested, forced out of county”, says Acheng as he resigns

The commissioner of Yirol West County resigned from his position on Friday, saying he was humiliated, arrested and kicked out of the county by the Governor, Rin Tueny



In his resignation letter dated 14th April. Andrew Acheng informed Dr Riek Machar as chairman of SPLM-IO and copy governor of Lakes State Rin Tueny and his deputy Poth Madit Dut.

The former commissioner says his resignation came after two months when he was humiliated, arrested in Babur-Zeit Military prison and forced out of the county by the governor.

“Your excellency, it has been two months since I was humiliated as the sitting commissioner in Yirol Freedom Square and arbitrarily arrested, put behind the bar in Babur-Zeit Military prison and forced out of the county by Governor Rin Tueny.” the statement partly reads.

Acheng stated that his resignation came as a result of unlawfully arrest, the unilateral appointment of SPLM-IG County Chairman as county executive director who denied him the right to use the residence of county commissioner.

He also cited sabotage and responsibility interference, intimidation and security threat and illegal search of his private residence.

Acheng mentioned in his letter that all efforts of Dr Riek Machar as first vice president and head of the governance cluster of the R-TGONU to solve the issue with governor Rin Tueny went unsuccessful.

But Puok Bok, the spokesperson in the office of the First Vice President, told Eye Radio that the leadership of the SPLM – IO accepted Acheng’s resignation.

“The governor is working to undermine the authority of the commissioner and he is denying the rights of the commissioner in the county as in charge of responsibility, interfering with the governor’s affairs in the county,” Bok told Eye Radio on Friday.

“The leadership of the SPLM-IG, and SPLM – IO accepted the resignation of comrade Andrew Acheng and we wish him all the best.”

For his part, the minister of information in Lakes State told Eye Radio that the working relationship of the former commissioner was not good with the state administration and community.

Minister William Koji said this decision may help the system in the state.

“He has been away from his office for some time because he was having issues with the administration and that made him stay in Juba,” Koji told Eye Radio on Friday.

“His working relationship was not that good with the community and with his leaders in the government which may be one of the decisions that may help the system.

“IO as a party they have many cadres who qualified to be a commissioner, that qualified to be a minister, that qualified to be at any level, that can work in cooperation with leaders and community, that can be directed and do accordingly because in the executive you don’t work as a person.”

Early last year, President Salva Kiir requested the ten states and peace partners in the ten states to work in harmony and to consult their chief signatories, in case of any arising misunderstandings.

