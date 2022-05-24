24th May 2022
Here’s why wrestling match in Terekeka ended in dramatic draw

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 20 mins ago

During Saturday wrestling match in Terekeka, Central Equatoria wrestlers were four points down but came from behind to equalize in a consecutive win - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | May 21, 2022

The wrestling matches between Central Equatoria and Jonglei states ended in a dramatic draw over the weekend.

The matches – attended by thousands of supporters – was held in Terekeka County on Saturday.

Dozens of wrestlers from Central Equatoria and Jonglei participated in the friendly competition.

About 25 wrestlers from each state were lined up to participate in the match.

However, only 9 rounds were played after the match ended in a dramatic draw.

This came after Jonglei wrestlers claimed they had run short of participants.

Central Equatoria wrestlers were four points down but came from behind to equalize in a consecutive win.

Bilal James Jambo, the deputy chairperson of the organizing committee explained why the match ended early.

“As one of the people in charge, I’m very happy because the sons and daughters of South Sudan have united for this wrestling,” Bilal James told Eye Radio.

“The number of Jonglei wrestlers was not enough so we had to call off the matches, but they were very happy to participate in this wrestling match,

“As the wrestling committee, we welcome any effort to bring people together, we also heard that wrestlers from Lakes state want to take on those in Terekeka, this is a welcomed move.”

For his part, Swoka Clement David, the information secretary of Equator wrestling and dancing association in Central Equatoria state said, the matches united the two communities.

“Our intention to organize this is to promote peace which is in the spirit of South Sudanese that they want to live in peace,” Clement told Eye Radio.

“As you have seen, the population of people from Lakes state they came to attend, people from Jonglei state, people from Juba, not only those who are participating in wrestling, but those peace lovers are with us today.”

The national referee of wrestling is calling for the establishment of a national wrestling federation in the country.

Salva Two says this will help unit the wrestling communities in South Sudan.

He made the remarks after the Terekeka and Bor wrestling over the weekend.

Salva Two described the wrestling as ‘peaceful and friendly.

“We joined our hands and we came together. Not only Riek Machar and Salva Kiir make peace alone, we on the ground, we make peace, this is my message to South Sudanese,”Salva told Eye Radio.

“The game ended with a draw, Terekeka have peace and South Sudan has peace.”

The wrestling for peace event was also attended by government officials, including members of parliament from the two areas.

Central Equatoria state minister of youth and sports, Rita Dominic Jada witnessed the event.

Speaking to reporters following the tournament, Minister Rita said, young people should engage in sports to discourage tribalism.

This year’s wrestling competition in Terekeka witnessed a huge turnout of spectators.

Wrestling is a popular sport among many pastoralist communities in South Sudan.

The wrestling competition is mainly practiced by the communities of Lakes, Jonglei, and Central Equatoria.

