Health experts warn of preeclampsia as a silent killer among pregnant women

Health officials from the Association of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians of South Sudan (AGOSS) have sounded the alarm over the growing threat of preeclampsia—a potentially deadly pregnancy complication—affecting women across the country.

Preeclampsia is a condition that usually develops after the 20th week of pregnancy and is marked by high blood pressure and elevated protein levels in the urine. If left untreated, it can lead to severe health complications for both mother and baby, including death.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Monday, May 19, Dr. Leek Abuot, a Resident in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, described the condition as a major contributor to maternal morbidity and mortality in South Sudan.

“Preeclampsia is typically characterized by high blood pressure and is commonly associated with pregnant women. If a woman is not pregnant, she does not have preeclampsia. In some cases, it resolves after childbirth. Many women in South Sudan are unaware they have it,” said Dr. Leek.

“I personally know of a grandmother who can no longer move her arms or legs due to severe preeclampsia.”

At Juba Teaching Hospital, health professionals face serious challenges in detecting and treating the condition in time. Lucy Gloria, the hospital’s Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, cited a lack of basic medical equipment like blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and diagnostic tools as a major obstacle.

“Some of the challenges are insufficient equipment. The government cannot provide everything, and that affects timely diagnosis,” said Gloria.

“We need adequate tools and also better antenatal evaluations. Educating both mothers and their partners about danger signs is critical.”

The problem is worsened when pregnant women delay seeking care, either due to lack of awareness or distance from health facilities.

Aber Immaculate Alex, a Midwife and Program Officer with AGOSS, emphasized the need for early checkups and community involvement in maternal care.

“We advise mothers to visit the nearest health facility at the earliest sign of complications,” Aber said. “You don’t need to go all the way to Juba Teaching Hospital. If you’re in Gumbo, visit Gumbo PHCC. Communities can also help by providing transport. It’s a collective effort.”

According to AGOSS, Juba Teaching Hospital alone reports about five cases of preeclampsia every week, amounting to 20 to 30 women affected monthly.

With timely diagnosis and proper care, experts say, preeclampsia is manageable. But for that to happen, South Sudan’s health system will need urgent support, and expectant mothers, especially in rural areas, must be better informed and empowered to seek care early.

