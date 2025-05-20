Cardinal Ameyu urges Pope Leo XIV to continue peace advocacy in South Sudan

Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, Cardinal Stephen Amyeu, said he urged Pope Leo XIV to continue the legacy of the late Pope Francis by advocating for peace in South Sudan.

Cardinal Amyeu returned to Juba Tuesday morning after participating in the burial of the late Pope Francis and the conclave of Pope Leo XIV.

Speaking at St. Joseph Church in Juba, Cardinal Ameyu said, he told Pope Leo XIV, the citizens’ desire for peace in South Sudan.

“He [pope Leo XIV] sends his apostolic greetings to all of you and I have in a very short time talked to him personally and I told him these people there need peace, the only advocate that we had was Pope Francis now he is dead, so the task has come to you, follow his footsteps.”

According to Cardinal Ameyu, the Pope said he understood the situation in South Sudan and encouraged the people to pray for lasting peace.

“He (Pope) said he understands our situation and he told me all of us and each of us must pray hard that the evil should go away from our hearts and peace will come tomorrow or today.”

Pope Leo XIV has been receiving visits and gifts from world leaders, congratulating him on his role.

