15th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gunman told me it wasn’t my day to die-says survivor of Ganji attack

Gunman told me it wasn’t my day to die-says survivor of Ganji attack

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

One survivor of the attack in which nine boda-boda riders were killed in Ganji Payam of Juba County said one of the assailants spared her life saying it was not her day (to die).

The lactating mother boarded one of the motorbikes when she said four men stopped them along the Juba-Lainya road.

Jaguru, not her real name said, the armed men looted their valuables including money and phones before tying up the boys and dragging them into the bush.

“When we arrived at this place (unspecified),  we found four people standing here, and then they investigated us and took our money and phones, and then they tied those boys and took all of us to the bush”, she narrated her ordeal during the Saturday’s visit by the Juba and Lainya County authorities to the crime scene.

Somewhere in the bush, Jaguru said, the armed men left her behind with the baby.

Before lone, she heard gun shots. According to her, when she looked behind, one of the assailants sprang up and threatened her .

” I heard the sounds of four bullets. When I tried to look behind, this person (of the bandits) asked me I want to be killed with our people, and I told him do whatever he wanted to do because there’s nothing I do here in this bush.

“This guy told me that this is not your day”, she said.

The Commissioners of Juba and Lainya Counties in Central Equatoria State have resolved to do joint security patrols after the deadly incident in Ganji Payam last week.

The county officials said they recovered four bodies of the deceased and are still searching for the remains of the other five.

Popular Stories
Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded 1

Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded

Published October 14, 2024

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency 2

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency

Published October 11, 2024

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image 3

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image

Published October 10, 2024

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister 4

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister

Published 10 hours ago

19 killed in separate attacks in Central Equatoria: Govt 5

19 killed in separate attacks in Central Equatoria: Govt

Published October 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US envoy presses for S. Sudan financial reforms

Published 1 hour ago

Minister Ogwang: My remarks were made in good faith

Published 5 hours ago

S. Sudanese outraged by Uganda Minister’s liberation remarks

Published 6 hours ago

From dreams to survival: The Struggles of a South Sudanese woman stranded in Libya

Published 7 hours ago

Gunman told me it wasn’t my day to die-says survivor of Ganji attack

Published 8 hours ago

Water price dispute hits Persons with Disabilities hard in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.