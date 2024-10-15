Gunman told me it wasn’t my day to die-says survivor of Ganji attack

One survivor of the attack in which nine boda-boda riders were killed in Ganji Payam of Juba County said one of the assailants spared her life saying it was not her day (to die).

The lactating mother boarded one of the motorbikes when she said four men stopped them along the Juba-Lainya road.

Jaguru, not her real name said, the armed men looted their valuables including money and phones before tying up the boys and dragging them into the bush.

“When we arrived at this place (unspecified), we found four people standing here, and then they investigated us and took our money and phones, and then they tied those boys and took all of us to the bush”, she narrated her ordeal during the Saturday’s visit by the Juba and Lainya County authorities to the crime scene.



Somewhere in the bush, Jaguru said, the armed men left her behind with the baby.

Before lone, she heard gun shots. According to her, when she looked behind, one of the assailants sprang up and threatened her .

” I heard the sounds of four bullets. When I tried to look behind, this person (of the bandits) asked me I want to be killed with our people, and I told him do whatever he wanted to do because there’s nothing I do here in this bush.

“This guy told me that this is not your day”, she said.

The Commissioners of Juba and Lainya Counties in Central Equatoria State have resolved to do joint security patrols after the deadly incident in Ganji Payam last week.

The county officials said they recovered four bodies of the deceased and are still searching for the remains of the other five.

