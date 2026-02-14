14th February 2026

Greater Pibor to establish four farming schemes to support agriculture

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 2 hours ago

Greater Pibor Council of Ministers approves four farming scheme initiatives to support farmers and tackle food insecurity in the region. – Courtesy photo.

The Council of Ministers of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area has approved a plan to establish four farming schemes aimed at providing financial support to farmers and boosting agricultural production in the region.

The decision followed a memo presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Animal Resources and Fisheries, Jay Adingora Alual. The proposal outlines large-scale farming initiatives across the four counties of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

The cabinet meeting was chaired on Friday by Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola.

Minister of Information and Communication, Jacob Werchum Juok, said the schemes are expected to improve food security, stimulate economic growth, and create employment opportunities.

He added that the council also discussed forming cooperative societies to organize farmers, livestock keepers, and fishery stakeholders into structured unions to enhance coordination and productivity.

