Security council urges cooperation with UN as S. Sudan violence escalates

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday voiced grave concern over escalating violence in parts of South Sudan, urging renewed cooperation between the transitional Government and the UN peacekeeping mission to safeguard stability and protect civilians.

In a press statement delivered by Council President James Kariuki of the United Kingdom, Council members highlighted worsening insecurity in Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria states, warning that continued hostilities threaten to unravel hard-won gains under the country’s 2018 peace agreement.

“The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern at escalating violence in Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria, and throughout the country,” the statement said, recalling that under international law, individuals who order war crimes may be held accountable.

Council members “strongly called on all parties to de-escalate and immediately cease renewed hostilities and to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue,” stressing that ongoing violations are “undermining stability, worsening humanitarian needs, and placing additional strain” on the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

A central focus of the Council’s message was the importance of sustained cooperation between South Sudan’s transitional authorities and UNMISS.

Council members expressed “full support” for the mission and underscored that “continued constructive cooperation between the host Government and UNMISS is essential to sustaining peace and stability, facilitating safe and timely humanitarian access and ensuring the protection of civilians.”

The Council took note of developments related to UNMISS contingency planning, including the near completion of repatriation processes, and urged the transitional Government to “maintain full cooperation with the United Nations to complete these processes.”

It also called on authorities to remove operational impediments facing the mission, avoid additional costs and facilitate implementation of its mandate, in line with South Sudan’s commitments under the Status of Forces Agreement.

Council members voiced concern over reported demands to close UN bases in Wau and Bentiu, warning that such moves could weaken both UNMISS and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

They cautioned that base closures “would pose a serious threat” to the missions’ ability to protect civilians and facilitate aid delivery, adding that any relocation of troops and equipment could disrupt ongoing operations.

The Council welcomed continued engagement by the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations in advancing the peace process and supporting implementation of UNMISS contingency plans.

Reaffirming its commitment to South Sudan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, the Council pledged to work “in partnership with the transitional Government to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.”

“To that end,” the statement added, Council members called on South Sudanese leaders to engage in “genuine inter-party dialogue” on potential changes to the 2018 peace agreement through “an inclusive and transparent process.”

The press statement, issued for information purposes, underscored that cooperation between national authorities, regional actors and the United Nations remains central to preventing further deterioration and sustaining the fragile peace in the world’s youngest nation.

