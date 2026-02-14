14th February 2026

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir addresses the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. – Photo credit: Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir has pledged to restore peace and stability in South Sudan and neighboring Sudan during his address at the African Union summit.

Kiir traveled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday to attend the 39th summit of the African Union, which brings together leaders from across the continent to discuss Africa’s development priorities.

The meeting is being held under the theme, “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,” and focuses on water security and sanitation as key drivers of development.

According to a statement from his office, President Kiir reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in South Sudan and its neighbor, Sudan.

The summit is also expected to highlight Africa’s renewed commitment to achieving the goals outlined in Agenda 2063.

