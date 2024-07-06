6th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Govt rejects SSOMA proposal to have constitution drafted in Kenya

Govt rejects SSOMA proposal to have constitution drafted in Kenya

Authors: Chany Ninrew | Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

President Kiir chats with opposition leaders Pagan Amum and Paul Malong in Nairobi. (-)

The Minister of Information said the government delegation to the Nairobi peace process has rejected an opposition proposal to have the permanent constitution conducted in Kenya.

Michael Makuei said the venue of the constitution-making process was the major point of contention between the R-TGONU and the SSOMA and other stakeholders in the Tumaini peace talks.

Makuei describes the opposition proposal to have the permanent constitution drafted in Kenya as a red line on their side.

“Our major point of contention is that the opposition says the constitution making process should be done in Kenya,” he said, speaking to reporters in Juba.

He stated that the government delegation suggested that the process should be conducted closer to the South Sudanese people for them to own it.

“In phase one up to the drafting of the text, should be done in Kenya after which it will be brought to South Sudan. We are saying no.”

“Constitution making is a process that is done by the people of South Sudan, owned by them. So there is no way we can draft it outside South Sudan.”

Minister Makuei stated that the government will make the constitutional making process inclusive by seeking the expertise of the opposition groups.

He further said the process will consult with South Sudan refugees and those in the diaspora to incorporate their views into the process.

“This permanent constitution should be drafted here in South Sudan, and we are not saying we don’t need any technical support. Give us your expertise, your technocrats and so forth so that we draft the permanent constitution of South Sudan here.”

“They insisted that it must be done there, and we said how about if you do it here and you take it to the South and the People of South Sudan decide to reject it? What will you do?”

According to the 2018 peace deal, the transition to an elected government in December 2024 requires that a permanent constitution be in place six months before the end of the interim period.

With the tenure of the unity government concluding in February 2025, this means the constitution-making process must be completed exactly by August 2024 – just five months away.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork 1

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes 2

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

NSS vows free press, freedom of expression for citizens 3

NSS vows free press, freedom of expression for citizens

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Two South Sudanese children kidnapped in Uganda 4

Two South Sudanese children kidnapped in Uganda

Published Saturday, June 29, 2024

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market 5

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan produced one million tons of food in 2023 – FAO

Published 28 mins ago

Govt rejects SSOMA proposal to have constitution drafted in Kenya

Published 2 hours ago

Ex-heart surgeon Massoud Pezeshkian becomes Iran’s President

Published 3 hours ago

Govt dissolves NTC for ‘not delivering’

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir vows improved education sector

Published 16 hours ago

“No lean Government,” Makuei affirms regarding Tumaini outcome

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!