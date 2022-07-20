Gov’t and partners to rehabilitate machinery at Aweil Rice Scheme next month

The national Minister of Agriculture and partners will travel to Aweil of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State for the launch of rehabilitation at the Aweil Rice Scheme next month.

Minister Josephine Lagu said the project to revive Aweil Rice Scheme is being implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the African Development Bank.

“In fact, in the first week of August, we will pay another visit the Aweil Rice Scheme to see the rehabilitation work which is going to start soon on the irrigation scheme,” said Josephine Lagu.

According to the official, the visit focuses on installing irrigation machinery that have broken down or worn out due to years of neglect.

“You know the irrigation facilities have broken down or worn out and so they need to be rehabilitated so that the functioning and we will be paying a visit to Aweil again where we will start the launching of the rice scheme,” she said.

Aweil Rice Scheme is a national project established by the Sudanese government in Northern Bahr El Ghazal, in the late 1940s.

It is the biggest rice farm in the country so far, stretching over about 11,000 hectares.

However, since the South Sudan government inherited the scheme upon independence, the production has been crippled and only 3,000 hectares are being cultivated.

In April this year, Minister Josephine and a delegation of implementing partners pledged to revive the Aweil Rice Scheme in a visited to the area.

The visiting team from the Food and Agriculture Organization, UNMISS and the African Development Bank announced plans to revive the historic scheme.

“Right at this very moment, there are 8.9 million people who are hungry across the country. We must do everything in our power to ensure that this dire scenario changes for the better,” said Deputy UNMISS Chief Ms. Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

There were more than 1,500 rice cooperative farmers in the area.

Last month, farmers in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State called on both the national and state governments to revive the defunct Aweil rice scheme project.

They said the step will help boost food security in the country.

