7th November 2024
Governor Odhok orders release of 30 inmates

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 47 mins ago

Inmates released from Malakal prison|Courtesy |Office of the Governor

Upper Nile Governor James Odhok has ordered the release of over 30 inmates charged with minor offences including pickpocketing to alleviate overcrowding at the state’s prison facilities.

Odhoks’ order was issued on the same day of the inauguration of three newly rehabilitated prison wards for juvenile, female, and convicts in Malakal town on Wednesday.

Deputy National Minister of Interior, Mangar Bong and various state officials, visited the police headquarters before inaugurating the rehabilitated Malakal State Prison.

During the visit, the Director General of the state Prison Service, General Deng Atem Apet, expressed his gratitude to the state government and partners for supporting renovation of the prison.

He vowed the prison service’s commitment to upholding law and justice, stating that the expanded facilities would address the overcrowding faced by inmates and enhance overall prison conditions, according to a statement on Governor Odhok’s Facebook page.

On November 1, Governor Odhok also inaugurated Hai Mataar Police Station, a significant development for the local community. The new station is expected to enhance security and encourage residents to consider returning to the area.

 

