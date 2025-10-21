21st October 2025

Governor Mujung urges new Juba mayor, deputies to embrace discipline and teamwork

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria State Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel speaks on Monday, October 20, 2025 during the swearing-in of the new leadership of Juba City Council at the State Secretariat - Photo credit: Office of the Governor/ Facebook profile

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has directed the new leadership of Juba City Council to promote discipline, teamwork, and professionalism as they begin their duties.

Governor Mujung appointed Christopher Sarafino Wani as the new Mayor of Juba City Council on Friday last week, replacing Johnson Suwaka. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Tuesday.

Speaking during the event, Governor Mujung urged the mayor and his deputies to uphold the laws governing the city and deliver quality services to residents through collective effort.

“You need to have self-discipline among yourselves. You need also to honour and respect the legal frameworks pertaining to Juba City Council, the rules, regulations and laws. By having self-discipline, that means you can also understand your job description,” he said.

“You will not work alone. I need you to work as a team, not like the former leadership. By working as a team, I’m sure you will deliver, you will achieve a lot,” he said.

The governor also challenged the new leadership to improve the city’s cleanliness and aim to make Juba one of the cleanest cities in the region—second only to Kigali.

He emphasized that order, waste management, and a clean environment are key to improving living conditions in the capital.

“Your Worship, Christopher and your deputies, I just want to tell you that the expectations of the people in Juba City are very high. And also, added to that one, our expectations. I wish Juba becomes a second Kigali in terms of cleanliness. People want Juba to be cleaned. And this is the responsibility of Juba City Council,” he stated.

