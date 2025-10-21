21st October 2025

Governor Al-Taib says engaging communities in search of lasting peace

Author: Madrama James | Published: 2 hours ago

Governor James Altaib Berapai speaks on Eye Radio's Sundown Show - Photo credit: Eye Radio

The Governor of Western Equatoria State, James Al-Taib Jaz Berapai, says his administration is working closely with key stakeholders to end the cycle of violence destabilizing the state.

He said the initiative involves engaging community representatives, security agencies, religious leaders, and civil society groups to identify challenges and develop improved strategies for peace.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Program yesterday, Governor Berapai said he held 105 meetings with various stakeholders while in the state to gather views on the ongoing security crisis.

While I was in the state, I conducted 105 meetings with different stakeholders, individuals, including the Kingdom, the Churches, community groups, parties with intellectuals and security organs, security committee, Council of Ministers and all this, in order to ascertain and acquaint myself with the peace disappearance.

“And after I equipped myself to the best of my ability and understanding, I therefore came to Juba so that I render the report to His Excellency the President and get a go ahead from him to go and now implement the methodology of surging peace upon knowing where the peace cost,” he said.

Governor Berapai said he has submitted the findings to President Salva Kiir and is awaiting approval to begin implementing the proposed peace strategy.

He also announced that the executive, judiciary, and legislative arms of government are now fully functional in Western Equatoria.

“Previously, there was no meeting of the Council of Ministers, and the Assembly was not operational. The judiciary was only partially functional. However, all these institutions are now fully operational. The Council of Ministers meets weekly, and the Security Committee holds regular meetings.

“The government’s daily activities are ongoing smoothly, and the Assembly is actively conducting its regular sessions and engaging with women, managing their day-to-day affairs,” he said.

He added that for the first time in five years, Western Equatoria State now has a resident High Court judge, addressing a long-standing gap in the state’s judiciary and improving access to justice for the local population.

The governor’s remarks come amid a series of security incidents in Tambura, Nagero, Mundri-East, Yambio, and other counties in the state.

