Two dead, ten hospitalized in renewed cholera outbreak in Aweil South

Two women have died and ten others have been hospitalized following a confirmed cholera outbreak in Tiar Aliet and Ayai payams of Aweil South County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, according to local authorities.

Luka Thel, the County Commissioner, confirmed the outbreak on Tuesday, describing the situation as “worsening” despite ongoing preventive efforts.

He said local health authorities, in coordination with the County Health Department and state government, have implemented several measures to contain the outbreak.

These include isolating confirmed and suspected cholera patients, enforcing social distancing, and banning local pharmacies from admitting suspected cholera cases.

“The cholera outbreak in Char Aliet and Ayai Payams has resulted to the death of two people (women) on Tuesday, and now it is serious and worsening,” said Commissioner Thel speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

“We are now carrying out the prevention measures. These include social distancing, banning the local pharmacies from admitting cholera patients. Those are the preventive measures we have been doing with the CHD in partnership with the state government. We have so deported some drugs to the hotspot areas. But our aim now is to control the outbreak and end it in these two payams only,”he said.

Commissioner Thel also called on medical partners, NGOs, the state Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders to respond urgently to the situation.

South Sudan has been battling a countrywide cholera outbreak since September 2024, with Northern Bahr el Ghazal among the hardest-hit states.

