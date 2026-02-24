24th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Religion   |   “He gave hope”: South Sudan mourns liberation pillar Bishop Nathaniel Garang

“He gave hope”: South Sudan mourns liberation pillar Bishop Nathaniel Garang

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth, the Episcopal Church of South Sudan announces the passing of Anglican - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Episcopal Church of South Sudan announces the passing of Anglican Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth, who died Tuesday morning, February 24, 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Archbishop Justin Badi Arama confirmed the death of the retired leader in a video message, describing him as a cornerstone of faith during the nation’s long road to independence.

Bishop Nathaniel rose to prominence in 1984 as the first Diocesan Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Bor. His consecration marked the beginning of over four decades of service to the people of Jonglei State and the wider South Sudanese community.

During the liberation struggle, Bishop Nathaniel became a symbol of resilience. While the conflict displaced millions, he traveled across the country to spread the Christian faith and provide spiritual guidance to both civilians and soldiers.

“The late Bishop Nathaniel Garang gave hope and spiritual guidance to the people of South Sudan throughout the liberation struggle,” Archbishop Arama stated. “He served his people with courage, humility, and a pastoral heart.”

The church has launched preparations to repatriate the Bishop’s remains from Nairobi to South Sudan. Archbishop Arama called on the faithful to support the immediate family through prayer as they organize the final funeral rites.

Bishop Nathaniel leaves behind a legacy as one of the most respected spiritual fathers in the history of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 1

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes 2

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Published February 19, 2026

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 3

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 4

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project 5

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project

Published February 19, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“He gave hope”: South Sudan mourns liberation pillar Bishop Nathaniel Garang

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Adil expands President Kiir’s 2026-2029 education Sponsorship with 50 State slots

Published 3 hours ago

“I leave a peaceful and stable Lakes State,” says Rin Tueny as he hands over office, assets

Published 6 hours ago

UN relief official pledges $100 million for humanitarian aid in South Sudan

Published 7 hours ago

“If you don’t pay taxes, you don’t have a nation” — Dr. Bak’s final appeal

Published 7 hours ago

South Sudan partners with Israel’s Gilat for nationwide satellite internet

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.