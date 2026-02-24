“He gave hope”: South Sudan mourns liberation pillar Bishop Nathaniel Garang

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Episcopal Church of South Sudan announces the passing of Anglican Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth, who died Tuesday morning, February 24, 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Archbishop Justin Badi Arama confirmed the death of the retired leader in a video message, describing him as a cornerstone of faith during the nation’s long road to independence.

Bishop Nathaniel rose to prominence in 1984 as the first Diocesan Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Bor. His consecration marked the beginning of over four decades of service to the people of Jonglei State and the wider South Sudanese community.

During the liberation struggle, Bishop Nathaniel became a symbol of resilience. While the conflict displaced millions, he traveled across the country to spread the Christian faith and provide spiritual guidance to both civilians and soldiers.

“The late Bishop Nathaniel Garang gave hope and spiritual guidance to the people of South Sudan throughout the liberation struggle,” Archbishop Arama stated. “He served his people with courage, humility, and a pastoral heart.”

The church has launched preparations to repatriate the Bishop’s remains from Nairobi to South Sudan. Archbishop Arama called on the faithful to support the immediate family through prayer as they organize the final funeral rites.

Bishop Nathaniel leaves behind a legacy as one of the most respected spiritual fathers in the history of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.