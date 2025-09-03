Youth Union in Wau urges engagement to combat gangs, drug abuse

WAU, Western Barh El ghazal state (Eye Radio) —The Chairperson of the State Youth Union in Western Bahr El Ghazal has raised concern over the growing trend of gang groups and drug abuse, which he says threatens the future of the state’s young people.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Wau on Tuesday, September 2, Lino Gabriel Madut noted a significant decrease in drug abuse since the state government implemented a ban on illicit drugs.

He added that the Youth Union has launched several initiatives to engage young people in productive activities, which he believes foster their growth and contribution to the community.

“In Western Bahr El Ghazal, we had challenges with youth engaging in gang activities, but we managed to sit with them and engage them in activities to keep them busy,” Madut said.

Madut also called for greater investment in young people, emphasizing that empowering them will provide long-term benefits for the entire community.

He further appealed for the protection of youth rights, including freedom of speech and decision-making.

“We as youth leaders call for investment in youth such that communities will benefit from them,” he stated. “Let the youth have freedom of speech and decision.”

