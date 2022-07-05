Governor Aleu ‘regrets’ Tonj deadly clashes

The Governor of Warrap State expressed regret for recent clashes which left 25 people dead in Tonj North County during his absence.



Last week on Monday, the state information minister said, dozens of soldiers, some government officials, and civilians were killed during armed clashes on Saturday.

Chief of military intelligence and former commissioner of Tonj North County were among those killed

At the time, a score of other soldiers was reported missing following the violence involving the army and armed local youth.

Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu who just returned from medical treatment in Egypt regrets his absence.

He spoke to reporters upon his arrival at Juba International Airport on Monday.

“Am sure, if I were to be there. This thing could not happen but unfortunately, it has already happened, I think we all want peace, we had a policy we have been following all along to bring peace to the area,” Governor Aleu said.

“The issue of peace is not the governor’s affairs like the people who are here, they are part of what is happening. So, we must all unite our hands and see that peace comes to the area. Is not one-man society,

“Guns are still a problem, but the government should not give up, something must be done, this violence must stop, and you do not have to panic if you’re not part of the problem,

Those who are panicking are those who oversee the problem. Am sure the army did not go there to just destroy the villages and I think the elders and chiefs in those places must cooperate with the army,

“Those who are responsible for the killing must be brought to book, that’s why there are about four generals and so many senior officers there.”

Over the weekend, a delegation of senior security officials visited Tonj North County, following the deadly fighting.

The delegation headed by the Chief of Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Santino Deng Wol went to the area to restore peace and stability after the clashes that left more than 20 dead.