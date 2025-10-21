Jonglei State, Netherlands partner to strengthen flood resilience, water management

BOR, SOUTH SUDAN (Eye Radio) – Jonglei State and VNG International, a Netherlands-based organization, have joined forces to strengthen flood resilience and water management across the state.

Governor Dr Riek Gai Kok received a VNG delegation on Monday, October 20, marking a key step in expanding joint initiatives to protect flood-vulnerable communities.

The delegation was led by Mr. Karem Busek and accompanied by senior officials from South Sudan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

According to the Governor’s Office, the visit aimed to evaluate ongoing flood mitigation measures and formalize the cooperation. “We came to Jonglei to witness the progress made over the years in flood resilience,” Mr. Busek stated.

“Together with the Governor, we discussed institutionalizing our cooperation and scaling up support for at-risk communities. Strengthening early warning systems is crucial to ensure people are better prepared for rising water levels.”

He emphasized VNG’s long-term commitment, noting, “Our priority is to build lasting capacity. Projects must leave behind strong local structures and empowered communities.”

Governor Riek Gai Kok expressed deep appreciation for VNG’s sustained partnership, which he noted dates back to the liberation era.

“Your investment in building local capacity from the boma to payam, and from county to municipality is commendable,” he said.

The Governor announced that the state looks forward to formalizing the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding facilitated by the Local Government Board in Juba.

The Governor also announced the upcoming inauguration of a Dutch-funded water treatment plant in Juba, a transformative infrastructure project supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, expected to significantly improve access to clean water across major urban centers.

State officials reaffirmed their readiness to cooperate. “We are prepared to cooperate and receive technical support to strengthen our flood management systems,” the Acting Minister of Roads and Bridges, Jacob Mayom, stated.

Meanwhile, Bor County Commissioner, Ateny Pech, underscored the urgency of the matter, expressing gratitude for VNG’s engagement, noting the support. “We will bring lasting relief and tangible benefits to the people of Bor County.”

The national government also stands ready to provide full support to ensure effective service delivery. VNG International serves as the international cooperation arm of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG).

The organization assists local governments in developing and transition countries by offering project management, training, and policy advisory services, focusing on practical outcomes in areas such as civil registry, public administration, and disaster preparedness.

