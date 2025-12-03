Governor Adil issues orders to probe custom market fire, reorganize Juba markets

The Governor of Central Equatoria State has established a high-level committee to investigate the fire outbreak that destroyed parts of customs market on Monday in Juba.

The orders, issued on Tuesday, 2nd December 2025, also mandate the re-organization of all markets in the city into permanent structures and officially place the newly created Gudele Town Block under the authority of Juba City Council.

According to the directive, the new Administrative Committee tasked with investigating the Custom Market fire will be chaired by the Minister of Trade and Industry, with the Deputy Mayor for Social Services serving as deputy chairperson.

Other members include the Chairperson of the CES Trade Union, the Legal Advisor in the State Government Secretariat, and representatives from the Police Service, the National Security Service, and the Counter-Intelligence Directorate.

The committee has been given a clear terms of reference, including investigating the root cause of the fire, recommending a way forward, co-opting up to two technical experts if necessary, and presenting its full report to the Governor’s office within two weeks.

Alongside the investigation, the Governor also ordered the State Ministry of Trade and Industry, the State Ministry of Housing, Lands and Public Utilities, and the authorities of Juba City Council and Juba County to begin immediate implementation of new market re-organization plans.

All markets within Juba will be transitioned into permanent structures to enhance safety and regulation.

In a separate order, the Governor announced the establishment of Gudele Town Block, which is now placed under the jurisdiction of Juba City Council.

The State Ministry of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies has been instructed to formally separate Gudele from the Muniki Block, define clear geographic boundaries, and outline the Payams, Bomas, Quarters, and Blocks that fall under the new administrative area.

The Governor emphasized that all directives contained in the orders take immediate effect as of Tuesday, 2nd December 2025.

