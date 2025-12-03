Media Authority calls for stronger partnerships against hate speech

Media Authority Managing Director has stressed that the fight against hate speech and disinformation requires strong partnerships between the judiciary, media, and law enforcement to safeguard democracy and foster social cohesion.

“The fight against hate speech and disinformation is not just a legal or institutional challenge; it is a moral imperative. Strengthening our judicial system alongside media and law enforcement partnerships will help protect democracy, uphold peace, and promote a society rooted in truth and mutual respect,” Elijah Alier Kuai said.

The remarks were made during a two-day workshop held in Juba from 2nd to 3rd December, organized by the Media Authority in collaboration with Journalists for Human Rights.

The event brought together senior media managers, practitioners, legal professionals, and other dignitaries under the theme: “Promoting a Just Approach to Misinformation, Disinformation, and Hate Speech: An Urgent Mission to Defend Truth, Dignity, and Peace in the Republic of South Sudan.”

Kuai assured donors and partner agencies of the authority’s commitment to work with relevant institutions to build a media landscape that informs, educates, and unites the nation.

