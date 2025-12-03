South Sudan secures $50 Million for flood resilience project

Adham Effendi, Deputy Director for Operations and Programmes at the World Food Programme, similary described the project as a major milestone for South Sudan’s climate adaptation efforts.
“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Japan for co-financing the Green Climate Fund project to ensure the project addresses the inclusion of displacement, affected communities, and population,” Effendi said.
“In the target areas of Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap states, we are committed not only to making this project impactful but also supporting the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to strengthen its track record in managing climate finance, achieve a whole-of-government approach to climate adaptation and resilience building, and pave the way for future climate and development investments.”
He added that WFP will support the Ministry in strengthening national systems, promoting community-level action, and expanding climate-resilient livelihoods.
The project is expected to directly support more than half a million people in Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap and indirectly benefit over a million people over the next five years.
Mesfin Degefu Gubay, Deputy Representative of UNHCR, said the investment comes at a critical time for communities repeatedly affected by annual flooding.
“This is an important moment for the people of South Sudan, especially for the families who have been living through years of devastating floods,” Mesfin said.
“The Green Climate Fund has just approved a $50 million investment to help communities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap adapt to flooding and build stronger, more resilient livelihoods.
“This is a major step forward for the country and I want to congratulate the Government of South Sudan and the Ministry on this important achievement. UNHCR is particularly pleased to participate in this initiative, which will enable the implementation of effective flood prevention and management systems. With this project, UNHCR will focus especially on supporting refugees and refugee-hosting areas.”
Planned interventions include early-warning systems, semi-permanent climate-resilient shelters, rehabilitated water points, climate-smart agriculture, and the planting of 100,000 fruit and medicinal trees.
Both WFP and UNHCR expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for its co-financing and reaffirmed their commitment to working with the Ministry of Environment and host communities to strengthen flood resilience.
Minister Garang emphasized that the project aligns with South Sudan’s national adaptation plan and long-term climate commitments, adding that the approval builds on years of cooperation with the Green Climate Fund since the country joined the Paris Agreement.