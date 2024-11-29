Germany’s support helps Eye Radio restore access in Aweil, Yambio

Eye Radio has successfully restored relay stations in Aweil and Yambio, thanks to a new off-grid solar power system donated by the German Embassy, ending a four-month interruption that left over a million listeners without access to its coverage.

The station is South Sudan’s first independent broadcast provider of news and information, formerly operating as Sudan Radio Service on shortwave and later on 98.6 SRS FM.

For over four months, Eye Radio’s repeaters in Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Equatoria were offline following a power service transition from Zain, which created a significant information gap for an approximate one million audience in both states.

The power outage had deprived residents of crucial news and information updates, especially during the country’s complex peace process and humanitarian challenges.

With the German Embassy’s support, Eye Radio has installed a modern solar power system to provide stable, uninterrupted and clean energy to its repeaters, ensuring the continuity of news and information dissemination in those locations.

The new solar system comprises cutting-edge components, including high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, and hybrid inverters, each chosen for their durability and efficiency.

Four advanced 5.3KWh lithium-ion batteries (WECO brand) have been installed at each repeater site, providing a total capacity of 10.6KWh per location.

The batteries can power the station’s equipment for up to 21 hours on a sunny day, with a three-hour recharge period each morning.

Ten high-performance 450W solar panels (total capacity of 4.5KWp per site) have been installed at both the Aweil and Yambio sites. These panels can fully recharge the battery bank in just six hours, ensuring the system remains operational even on cloudy days.

Also installed at each of the repeater stations are two 3.6KW hybrid solar inverters, designed for low-maintenance operation and future scalability.

These inverters provide reliable energy throughout the night and are capable of handling future increases in load as Eye Radio’s reach expands.

The innovative off-grid solar solution guarantees that Eye Radio will no longer face the disruptions that have plagued its broadcasts in these regions.

“Thanks to the generous support of the German Embassy, Eye Radio is back on air and ready to continue its mission of informing the public and fostering a more engaged, informed society in South Sudan,” said Eye Radio’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Omiri.

By eliminating the dependency on unreliable grid power, the system ensures long-term, sustainable broadcasting without the risk of further outages.

With the installation of the solar system, Eye Radio has regained its ability to deliver timely, independent, and credible news to communities in Aweil, Yambio, and beyond.

The station’s coverage of critical issues like the ongoing peace process, economic developments, and social issues will now continue to reach a wider audience, empowering South Sudanese citizens with the information they need.