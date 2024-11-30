Kiir travels to Arusha for EAC Summit

President Salva Kiir traveled to Tanzania on Saturday morning to attend the 24th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government where he will hand over the bloc’s chairmanship, his office said.

The high-profile summit is attended by the heads of state and governments from the bloc to deliberate on critical issues, shaping the future of East Africa.

Presidential Press Secretary Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel confirmed that President Kiir will lead the EAC summit and also hand over the mantle of leadership to the incoming chairperson of the bloc, who is yet to be unveiled during the weekend session.

Ms. Manyiel said “the president diligently used his tenure to advance regional peace,security and stability in the Great Lakes Region through dialogue with the leaders of Rwanda, Burundi, Angola and DR Congo to resolve border and politically related issues confronting the aforementioned states.”

She also asserted that the East African Community leaders are expected to discuss proposals on the drafting of a political federation constitution during the summit which coincides with celebrations to signal the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the EAC.

“This notable gathering, held under the overarching theme of the EAC’s 25th Anniversary celebrations, serves as a platform to assess the achievements of the past 25 years while charting the way forward for deeper integration.”

The statement further said the key agenda items include strengthening the region’s economic resilience, advancing peace and security, and promoting mechanisms that foster intra-regional trade and development.

While in Arusha, Kiir will similarly engage and share with regional leaders on the sidelines of the summit about the ongoing implementation of the revitalised peace deal, as well as the Tumaini Peace Initiative currently ongoing in Kenya’s Nairobi with the holdout groups