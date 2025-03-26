Gen. Koang upbeat about restoring peace in Upper Nile State

Newly appointed Upper Nile Governor Lt. Gen. Koang Chuol has acknowledged the challenges in his assignment but expressed confidence in his ability to overcome them and deliver peace to the restive state.

Gen. Koang made the statement in a meeting with Defense and Veterans Affairs Minister Chol Thon Balok at the army headquarters in Juba on Tuesday.

“I would like to tell the people of Upper Nile State that we have problems and that we are able to solve them with unity,” he said.

“If we unite, we are able to overcome these problems and strive to establish peace in the areas where there is conflict and move beyond the past and strive to work for peace. I will go to the state to solve the security problems.”

General Koang’s appointment follows outbreak of deadly violence in Nasir, south of Upper Nile on March 4, between SSPDF and heavily armed local youths. The latter overran a military base and killed an army commander and a United Nations pilot during evacuation efforts.

The government has responded to the conflict in Nasir with relentless aerial bombardments which have left dozens dead, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Gen. Chol Thon commended the new governor’s appointment, saying it is with the view he understands the local dynamics of Upper Nile State.

General Thon said he was confident that Gen. Koang can restore peace and development in Upper Nile adding that war, division, and displacement must end.

“We have worked together for a long time and I thank Mr. President for appointing him as governor of Upper Nile State. He is from the people of the region and is able to help restore peace, development and stability to the state.”

“We are confident that he will strive to bring peace to South Sudan. We do not want war, divisions and displacement in Upper Nile. We are confident that he is able to restore peace.”

President Kiir appointed Gen. Koang as governor after he relieved SPLM-IO official James Odhok Oyay in Republican decrees on March 19, a decision SPLM-IO terms unilateral and peace deal violation.

