Vice President Bol Mel meets church leaders to discuss peace in S. Sudan

Authors: Michael Daniel | Stephen Omiri | Published: 9 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel meets with church leaders on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to discuss the ongoing crisis in South Sudan. – Courtesy of the Office of the President.

Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel held a crucial meeting with South Sudan’s church leaders on Tuesday to discuss promoting peace, reconciliation, and national stability through ongoing dialogue among the country’s leaders.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, March 25, was attended by Rev. Tut Kony Nyang Kon, Secretary General of the South Sudan Council of Churches; His Eminence Cardinal Dr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba and President of the Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference; and The Most Rev. Justin Badi Arama, Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, and Bishop of the Juba Diocese.

Dring the meeting, the Vice President reiterated the Government’s commitment to partnering with religious institutions in service to the people, especially in key areas such as education and healthcare.

He acknowledged the essential role of religious organizations in uniting the nation, championing peace, appraising development, addressing the challenges facing communities, and providing moral leadership.

Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel also conveyed the deep respect that His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Government have for the Church’s leadership and its counsel in guiding the nation.

This meeting is a meaningful step forward in strengthening collaboration between government and faith-based leaders for the greater good of all South Sudanese.

