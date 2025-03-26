VP Taban: Two C-in-Cs and armies fuel ongoing crisis in S. Sudan

Vice President Taban Deng attributed the ongoing crisis to the presence of two Commanders-in-Chief and two armies in the country, a situation unmatched in the region. He urged Dr. Riek Machar to relinquish the position of Commander-in-Chief and hand over his army to the SSPDF Command.

In a statement from the Office of the Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster, Vice President Taban Deng made the remarks during his meeting with IGAD Special Envoy Dr. Ismail Wais on Tuesday to discuss potential solutions for resolving the ongoing conflict.

The Vice President emphasized that the presence of two armies and two commanders-in-chief in the country is a major factor fueling the conflict.

He stressed that the unification of the armed forces under one command is crucial for restoring stability and achieving lasting peace in South Sudan.

“Sharing his perspective, the Vice President stated that the security problems the country faces today stem from the existence of two C-in-Cs and two armies in South Sudan, contrary to what exists anywhere in the region. To avert crises, Gen. Taban urged IGAD to advise Dr. Riek Machar to take concrete actions such as denouncing his association with the white army, relinquishing his C-in-C perspective and leaving the responsibility of integration of his army in the hands of President Kiir and the SSPDF general Command,” stated a statement by the Offcie of the VP Taban Deng.

Dr. Ismail Wais appreciated the Vice President’s insights and encouraged continued dialogue among the political leaders in the country.

He expressed his deep concerns about the situation and the need for urgent action to address the ongoing conflict.

Ambassador Dr. Ismail Wais also reaffirmed IGAD’s commitment to working closely with the government of South Sudan to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis and bring an end to the suffering of the people.

Dr. Ismail Wais is in the country to consult with political leaders on potential solutions to prevent a return to full-scale war and the collapse of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

