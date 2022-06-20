Former Nilepet Managing Director dies in Dubai, UAE

The former Managing Director of the state-owned National Oil and Gas Company, Nilepet, Paul Adong has died in Dubai, a family member has confirmed to Eye Radio Monday morning.

Benjamin Majak says Engineer Paul Adong died in a hotel room on Saturday night following a short illness.

He had traveled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates two weeks ago after developing an abdominal complication.

“What happened is that he went to Dubai for a medical check-up. Some two weeks back, he was having a complaint in his stomach and was continuing with medication there. And all saddened on the night of Saturday he died in a place where he was lodging in a hotel,” said Majak.

However, Benjamin says the family is sending a team to Dubai to find out the cause of the death.

“Our people there in the embassy informed us Sunday and some of our relatives will be going today [Monday] to Dubai to see the circumstances of his death,

“And also the medical report that they will find and they will feed us back either this [Monday] evening or tomorrow [Tuesday].”

The late was the pioneer and Managing Director of the National Petroleum Company until his sacking in 2015.

He was then replaced by Joseph Cleto Deng who was also later removed in a presidential decree.

After his dismissal, the deceased was transferred to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining where he served briefly before establishing a private oil and gas company.

More details on the cause of Adong’s death is yet to be disclosed.

